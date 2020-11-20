Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses nation for first time in months

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's just seen the latest projections from Dr. Tam and Dr. Njoo and that the situation is serious.

Trudeau is pleading with Canadians to take this pandemic seriously and do everything they can. “We need to do everything we can right now to slow the spread of COVID-19 in its tracks “If you’re planning to see friends this weekend, maybe don't.”

ORIGINAL 8:47 a.m.

For the first time in several months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is addressing the nation from his front step. He's scheduled to begin at 8:30. Castanet is carrying the address live.