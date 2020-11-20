Jury finds N.B. shooter Raymond not criminally responsible

Photo: The Canadian Press Matthew Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton.

The jury in the trial of Matthew Raymond has found him not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder for the 2018 killings of four people in Fredericton.

The verdict came as jurors began their fourth day of deliberations.

The defence admitted Raymond shot the victims, but it argued a mental disorder rendered him incapable of understanding the nature of his actions.

Crown prosecutors acknowledged Raymond had a mental illness but said the delusions he experienced did not prevent him from knowing his actions were wrong.

More coming