165260
Canada  

Health Canada says claims that ultraviolet light wands kill COVID are unproven

Avoid bogus light wands

- | Story: 316882

Health Canada has issued a warning about the use of ultraviolet lights and wands that falsely claim to kill the COVID-19 virus.

"Health Canada is aware of UV lights and wands being advertised for home use (e.g., for disinfecting cell phones, car keys and wallets) with claims that they can protect against COVID-19. In order to make claims that a UV light or wand can protect against COVID-19, a manufacturer must hold evidence to demonstrate that their product works as claimed. Health Canada has not yet received any evidence to demonstrate that UV lights can protect specifically against COVID-19," said the notice.

The agency is also asking for the public's help to report the sale or advertisement of UV products that make unproven claims to disinfect household items against the virus.

Health Canada authorities say this includes ultraviolet C (UVC) products, "UVC is an extremely dangerous form of UV radiation and, although it can destroy some germs on non-porous surfaces, if used on the skin, there is a risk that it can cause harm or injury."

They're urging consumers who have used these products to stop immediately, and consult a health-care professional if they have any concerns.

Health Canada says the best way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading within the home is to clean high-touch surfaces with disinfectants that have been shown to be effective in eliminating the virus.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164936
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
164177
164415
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165126


Similar movie posters

Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…
Robot takes guests to table
Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me...
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.
History Facts
Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.



162287
162894