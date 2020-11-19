165834
Alek Minassian fantasized about mass shootings, court hears

Van attacker's sick fantasies

The Canadian Press

A psychiatrist at the trial of the man behind Toronto's van attack says Alek Minassian had a long history of fantasizing about shooting other people.

Dr. Rebecca Chauhan, who was hired by the defence, says Minassian was particularly interested in school shootings and would methodically read about them when he was in high school.

Chauhan is being cross-examined by the Crown at the trial where Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence says Minassian should be found not criminally responsible — due to autism — for his actions on April 23, 2018.

Minassian has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the van attack and the only issue to be decided at trial is his state of mind at the time.

On Wednesday, Chauhan said Minassian's autism spectrum disorder left him vulnerable to the misogynistic ramblings of an American mass murderer.

