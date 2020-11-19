'Culture of the RCMP is toxic': independent assessor's report

Photo: The Canadian Press Michel Bastarache

An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national police force's culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes.

The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Michel Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage.

It concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP but must be initiated from the outside.

Bastarache was the independent assessor who oversaw the provision of compensation to 2,304 women involved in a class-action settlement.

The report says sexual harassment and assault not only harm the victims and their families, but also undermine the reputation of the RCMP as a policing organization.

It makes 52 recommendations on systemic barriers, recruitment, training, human resources and staffing, maternity and parental leave, employment flexibility, grievances and discipline, mental health, promotions, leadership, specialized teams and medical examinations abuse.