Poll finds most Canadians think Joe Biden will improve relationship between Canada and U.S.

Photo: Contributed

A new study has revealed most Canadians believe Joe Biden will improve Canada's relationship with the U.S., while nearly one-in-five say a second Trump term would have been better.

Canadians were worried over what an extended Donald Trump presidency would do on the relationship between the U.S. and Canada. Four years later, Biden taking over the White House seems to be welcomed by many.

The poll from the Angus Reid Institute shows 61 per cent of Canadians think a change in administration will positively impact the rapport and interconnection between Canada and the U.S., two long-term allies and partners in trade.

This result represents five times the amount of people who said the same thing about Trump's electoral victory.

Canadian views of the U.S. have been damaged over the last four years. Only 35 per cent say they view U.S. as friendly ally, compared to 53 per cent in 2016.

Looking at international affairs, 14 per cent say America is a positive player, compared to 35 per cent four years ago.

Half of Canadians are hopeful that Biden's administration will make progress in the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, while 39 per cent have little faith.

Nearly half of Canadians believe America is so divided that it will never fully recover from the Trump era. Looking at the border between the two nations, 68 per cent believe it should remain closed until at least March 2021.

Three-quarters of Canadians believe the U.S. election was fair and should not be disputed.