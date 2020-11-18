165655
Hudson's Bay Company announces mandatory mask rule at all stores

Masks mandatory at The Bay

Hudson's Bay Company joins the list of businesses asking customers to wear a face mask.

Signs have been posted informing visitors that they are required to wear a mask or face covering if entering The Bay.  

"We launched mandatory masks yesterday," Tiffany Bourré, spokesperson for the Hudson's Bay Company, tells Castanet in an email.

If you're headed to a Bay near you, be sure to have your mask in hand. However, if customers forget or aren't aware of the announcement, the signs state that an associate will provide one.

