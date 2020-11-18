165076
Canada  

Annual rate of inflation rose to 0.7 per cent in October: Statistics Canada

Inflation rises to 0.7%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316695

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in October was up 0.7 per cent compared with a year ago as the annual pace of inflation increased led by higher food prices.

The increase compared with a year-over-year rise of 0.5 per cent in September.

Economists had expected a year-over-year increase of 0.4 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

In British Columbia, inflation was pegged at 0.5 per cent.

The jump in October is the sharpest increase since June amid an eight-month spell where monthly readings have been under one per cent.

The monthly rise was almost entirely driven by rising food prices, particularly lettuce and fresh or frozen chicken, Statistics Canada says.

The agency says rising housing costs contributed the most to the year-over-year increase as lower mortgage rates have coincided with increased demand for single-family homes.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161974
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
164392
162204
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165869


Tiny pots

Must Watch
Man accidentally buys very tiny plant pots online.  
An Oscar worthy toddler tantrum
Must Watch
“It won’t stay on!”. Overtired, under-napped...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Wednesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday
Showbiz
Playboy bosses have offered Dolly Parton the cover of the...



162761
162894