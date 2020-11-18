PM says military could help distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the military could play an integral part in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines across the country, though question marks remain around cost and distribution.

As case counts continue to climb at an alarming pace, the Canadian Armed Forces are already helping the Public Health Agency of Canada hammer out a support plan for vaccine rollout and set up a national operation centre to oversee broader delivery.

“Obviously, getting those vaccines from an airport tarmac or a port to Canadians right across the country is a significant logistical challenge," Trudeau said Tuesday in Ottawa.

“That will involve multiple government agencies, possibly private contracts as well. It may well involve the Canadian Armed Forces.”

The remarks line up with those from Maj.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, who heads the military's strategic joint staff. He told the House of Commons national defence committee Monday the Forces "expect a potential request" for assistance with vaccine distribution.

Uncertainty remains around other logistical details.

"It's a bit of a moving target," Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, said Tuesday of the number of doses bound for Canadian shores.

Shipments will arrive in batches, he said with the first landing "hopefully sometime early in the new year. That could lead to a majority of Canadians being vaccinated by the end of 2021, Njoo added, with the qualifier that "there will be adjustments."

Storage and administration costs are other unknowns.

The Pfizer vaccine candidate, whose early results from the trial stage yielded a 90 per cent efficacy rate, needs "pretty sophisticated storage" at temperatures of -70 C, said Timothy Sly, professor emeritus at Ryerson University’s School of Occupational and Public Health.

"And that’s not available unless you go through a big industrial freezer," he said.

"The logistics are going to be enormous. In one country we’re looking at millions (of doses); globally we’re looking at billions."

The government is arranging contracts to expand refrigeration capacity and hold 33.5 million vaccine doses, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said last week.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam highlighted "promising" early results from two vaccine trials by Pfizer and Moderna. But Trudeau stressed the country remains in an "incredibly serious" situation where Canadians will need to refocus their efforts until vaccines become widely available.

"We still have to get through the next month and the month after that before vaccines arrive," he said.