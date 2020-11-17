Orkin Canada shares tips on how not to bring home unwanted visitors

Photo: Contributed

As Canadians continue to adjust to life during a pandemic a new survey on holiday intentions by Leger indicates that many Canadians don't intend to change their plans this Christmas.

The Leger poll indicates that 44 per cent of Canadians have no intention of changing their holiday plans, which also means many still plan to travel this holiday season. Those travellers will want to ensure they don't bring home unwanted guests such as bed bugs, according to Orkin Canada.

Whether you're planning a gathering or if you're a snowbird looking to escape winter, best to brush up on how to handle “bugs” of all kinds.

If you're planning a trip this holiday season remember that bed bugs are also attracted to the carbon dioxide and warmth of others, making multi-unit buildings with lots of turnover, like hotels, motels, and Airbnb's irresistible.



Orkin has issued a reminder of what to look for when guarding against bed bugs: tiny dark coloured stains, cast skins, or live bugs on mattress tags and seams. Other great hiding spots for bed bugs are under seat cushions, behind headboards, creases of drawers, buckling wallpaper, and carpets.

Likewise, it's wise to examine your luggage and clothing when arriving home from a trip as well. Carefully examine bags and clothing. It's advisable to wash and dry bed linens and clothing on the highest heat setting. if you purchased any second-hand furniture you're advised to inspect it carefully before bringing it into your home.

If you've discovered you are in the worst-case scenario, calling in the experts may be the best move.

Professionals often use sniffer dogs to detect hard to find pests like bed bugs.