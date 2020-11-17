165431
Canada  

Ontario hits 12th straight day of 1,000-plus COVID cases as count rises across Canada

The Canadian Press

The COVID-19 case count continues to climb at an alarming pace west of the Maritimes, despite tighter restrictions as some jurisdictions get ready for more drastic measures.

New cases exceeded 1,000 for the 12th consecutive day in Ontario, which reported 1,249 new cases Tuesday and 12 new deaths due to the illness.

About 46 per cent of cases were in Toronto and one in five in Peel Region.

On Monday, Canada surpassed 300,000 total coronavirus cases since the outbreak began earlier this year.

Alberta suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic, reporting Monday that 20 people in the province had died from COVID-19 the day before.

Public health authorities are warning of a steep rise in demand for hospital beds and intensive-care treatment in the days ahead based on recent record-breaking case numbers.

Nunavut is the latest jurisdiction to announce strict new measures, as the territory prepares to enter a partial lockdown.

It hit 26 cases since the first one was reported Nov. 6, prompting the government to close all schools, indoor dining and non-essential businesses for at least two weeks starting Wednesday.

