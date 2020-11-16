Quebec to ban sale of gas-powered cars by 2035

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec Premier Francois Legault

The Quebec government is announcing a plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and SUVs by the year 2035.

Premier Francois Legault and Environment Minister Benoit Charette announced the measure today as part of the government's plan to reduce greenhouse gases by 37.5 per cent over 1990 levels by 2030.

The $6.7 billion announced today covers the next five years and includes money to power transportation, building heating and industrial activities with electricity.

Legault said Quebec has missed earlier greenhouse gas reduction target due to previous governments' failure to come up with concrete and costed plans.

He said the funding announced today is enough to get Quebec 42 per cent of the way to its goal.

The government is hoping technological advances and added investment will help close the gap in the coming years.