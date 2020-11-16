165076
165412
Canada  

Beijing fires back after ambassador calls for UN to investigate genocide claims

Beijing blasts Bob Rae

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316475

The Chinese government is firing back at Canada's ambassador to the United Nations for calling on the UN to investigate whether China's persecution of ethnic Muslim Uighurs in its Xinjiang province is a genocide.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says Bob Rae's comments are "ridiculous" and that Canada itself better fits the description of having perpetrated a genocide.

Zhao made the comments during a news conference in Beijing after Rae told the CBC on Sunday that he has asked the UN Human Rights Council to investigate China's treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Zhao used statistics on population growth rates in Canada and among China's Uighurs to prove his point that the latter are not being persecuted.

However, Zhao's statistics appear to have been incomplete or inaccurate and do not address a report by The Associated Press in June that birthrates have been dramatically cut in Uighur-dominated areas of Xinjiang.

China has been accused using forced birth control to limit Uighur births, and detention camps to indoctrinate the Muslim minority into mainstream Chinese society, allegations that Beijing has denied.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
165044
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161974
165038
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162204


Kid gets blue paint all over the walls

Must Watch
It sounds like he’s trying to talk his way out of this one..
Dramatic pug
Must Watch
Dun dun dun…
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning and happy Monday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Andrea Bocelli announces Believe in Christmas global livestream event
Music
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will hit the global livestream stage...



165030
163919