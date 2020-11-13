165260
Pandemic spending leaves Quebec with $15-billion deficit

For the first time since 2014, the Quebec government expects to run a budget deficit.

Pandemic-related spending has pushed the province’s deficit to $15 billion for this fiscal year, Finance Minister Eric Girard said Thursday, as he unveiled Quebec's second economic update since the 2020-2021 budget was tabled in March.

At that point, Quebec was predicting a balanced budget and 2 per cent growth. Instead, Girard's update predicts $30 billion in deficit spending over three years to manage the effects of the pandemic. He projected a $8.3-billion deficit for fiscal 2021-2022 and $7 billion the following year.

In June, Girard predicted Quebec would balance the books by 2025-2026. On Thursday, he described that projection as a "hope." Balancing the budget in five years will depend on several factors, he said, including more money from Ottawa for health care.

"We’re in the midst of the second wave," Girard said. "There is a lot of uncertainty."

He said he expects Quebec's gross domestic product to decrease by 6 per cent in 2020-2021, slightly less than the 6.5 per cent decline he predicted in June. He projects 5 per cent GDP growth next year. "We think that's pretty solid as a forecast."

Girard said the government plans to spend an extra $1.8 billion over the next three years on measures to stimulate the post-pandemic economy. "There's no doubt that the next six months will be difficult," he said.

If that's not enough, he said, the government is prepared to spend more. "It's very important to recuperate the growth that was lost."

The Official Opposition said the government needs to be doing more to help businesses. "We're not talking about helping companies survive," Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters. "The reality is that there are needs today."

Without more support, she said, businesses won't survive, putting the government's projections around economic growth – which the Liberals described as overly optimistic – into question. "You can say any big number you want, when you look at the detail, you realize there's nothing," Anglade said.

