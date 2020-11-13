Friday the 13th considered an unlucky day in Western superstition

Photo: Flickr: larry r.

If you're superstitious you might want to take extra precautions today.

Friday the 13th has long been considered a harbinger of bad luck and even has two of its own definitions. According to wiktionary, fear of Friday the 13th is called paraskavedekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia.

The superstitious fear is not unlike walking under a ladder, crossing paths with a black cat or breaking a mirror. Many people hold fast to the belief that Friday the 13th brings bad luck.

The actual origin of the concept is unclear but negative superstitions have swirled around the number 13 for centuries.

One of the possible origins points to the Bible, 13 guests attended the Last Supper, including Jesus and his 12 apostles, including Judas, who betrayed Jesus.

The seating arrangement at the Last Supper is believed to have given rise to a longstanding Christian superstition that having 13 guests at a table was a bad omen—specifically, that it was courting death.

This is the second Friday the 13th of 2020. The first one took place on March 13, which was the day the United States declared a national emergency over the coronavirus. In Canada, Parliament shut down and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government was starting work on a COVID-19 stimulus package.

Let's hope this Friday the 13th is a little less eventful.