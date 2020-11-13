Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium surveys Canadians on their favourite comfort foods

Photo: Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium

What's your favourite COVID comfort food?

As the colder months begin, Canadians were asked what their go-to meals are, to compile the Culinary Comfort Lockdown List.

The Angus Reid survey on behalf of Italy’s Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, found soups were the number one winter survival food.

Two-thirds (65%) chose soup as their winter well-being meal. Women (at 72%) were much more likely than men (57%) to choose soup to provide ease and comfort

Spaghetti and meatballs came in next, chosen by nearly half of respondents (46%).

Casseroles and chili came in third (tied at 43%) on the lockdown list.

Grilled cheese and tomato soup (42%) and other melted cheese dishes (40%) rounded out the list.

Respondents were also asked what food they most associate with Italy.

Not surprisingly, pasta led the way, with more than half of respondents (54%) choosing the staple. Parmigiano Reggiano and pizza were tied in second.

The classic Italian cheese enjoys protected naming status. To use the name, it must come from one of five regions in Italy, including Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and a small part of the provinces of Bologna and Mantua.

The consortium noted that Canada leads the world in its passion for Parmigiano Reggiano, with exports up 153.9 per cent during the first half of 2020.