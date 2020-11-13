165076
Canada  

Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium surveys Canadians on their favourite comfort foods

COVID comfort foods

- | Story: 316244

What's your favourite COVID comfort food?

As the colder months begin, Canadians were asked what their go-to meals are, to compile the Culinary Comfort Lockdown List.

The Angus Reid survey on behalf of Italy’s Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, found soups were the number one winter survival food.

Two-thirds (65%) chose soup as their winter well-being meal. Women (at 72%) were much more likely than men (57%) to choose soup to provide ease and comfort

Spaghetti and meatballs came in next, chosen by nearly half of respondents (46%).

Casseroles and chili came in third (tied at 43%) on the lockdown list. 

Grilled cheese and tomato soup (42%) and other melted cheese dishes (40%) rounded out the list.

Respondents were also asked what food they most associate with Italy.

Not surprisingly, pasta led the way, with more than half of respondents (54%) choosing the staple. Parmigiano Reggiano and pizza were tied in second.

 

The classic Italian cheese enjoys protected naming status. To use the name, it must come from one of five regions in Italy, including Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and a small part of the provinces of Bologna and Mantua.

The consortium noted that Canada leads the world in its passion for Parmigiano Reggiano, with exports up 153.9 per cent during the first half of 2020.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164936
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
154288
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165082


Beyonce curating workout classes for Peloton

Showbiz
Beyonce is giving exercise enthusiasts a motivational boost by creating a series of workout classes with officials at interactive...
Look Twice
Galleries
This gallery will have you wondering if you need to get your eyes...
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Toddler secretly feeding baby sister ice cream
Must Watch
CJ is spending some special time with His sister-Jenna sharing...
Julianne Hough felt ‘lost’ after Ryan Seacrest split
Showbiz
Julianne Hough felt "lost" after splitting from Ryan...



165030
162265