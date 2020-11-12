Veterans minister touts backlog reduction others attribute to COVID-19 problems

Photo: The Canadian Press Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Minister Lawrence MacAulay responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay boasted Thursday that the government has started to reduce the backlog of disability claims from injured ex-soldiers — a reduction veterans’ groups have attributed to COVID-19.

MacAulay made the comments before the House of Commons’ veterans affairs committee, where he was grilled about the Liberal government’s latest plan to eliminate the backlog of 45,000 disability claims.

The backlog has emerged as a serious political problem for the federal Liberal government and a more personal one for disabled veterans, thousands of whom have been forced to wait months or years to find out whether they qualify for federal benefits and services.

Advocates say the long waits compound the financial and emotional stress of veterans whose applications are in the queue. Many are struggling to make ends meet while dealing with mental and physical injuries.

The Liberal government announced in June that it was setting aside almost $90 million to hire 300 temporary staff to help process disability applications, which MacAulay repeatedly talked about Thursday in response to opposition questions.

“With this, we will address the backlog,” MacAulay said. “And there will be a very small backlog, if any, after 2022.”

Veterans' advocates and union members told the committee after MacAulay's time ended that the plan falls far short of what is actually needed, with the parliamentary budget watchdog saying even with the new hires, there will still be about 40,000 applications unprocessed in two years.

“The proposal to date has been akin to addressing an amputation with a Band-Aid,” said Doreen Weatherbie, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, the union representing Veterans Affairs adjudicators.

Veterans’ groups have called for automatic approvals of disability claims, with spot audits to deter cheaters. Conservative veterans affairs critic John Brassard noted a similar approach was taken to help Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a dire situation,” Brassard told MacAulay. “So if the government can move at the speed of light for (COVID-19), then why is it not moving at the speed of light for Canada's veterans and their families?”

MacAulay, who described the backlog as his top priority, also repeatedly claimed without providing details that while the additional staff were just being trained, Veterans Affairs had already started reducing the number of outstanding files.

“What we have to do is what I've indicated previously, to make sure that we digitize the files and co-ordinate the staff,” he said.

“And look, with that alone, we have started to reduce the backlog. And when we have those new employees come online, it's going to make a big difference.”

Veterans Affairs reported last month that it had 45,000 applications for federal assistance on file at the end of June — 4,000 fewer than on March 31.

That included 21,500 cases that had been waiting for a decision longer than four months, 600 fewer than in March. That's the number MacAulay described as the real backlog.

(The other applications include about 12,000 deemed "incomplete" by Veterans Affairs Canada, 2,300 complete files that have been sitting in the queue for less than four months, and 9,200 complete claims for which the clock hasn't started because they haven't been assigned to a staff member.)

The reduction came even though Veterans Affairs made only marginal improvement in its workflow by processing 9,550 applications — 40 more than the previous quarter, and 2,100 fewer than April to June 2019.

Advocates have noted that the reduction coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 8,000 new claims filed by veterans between April and June — about half the normal three-month average.

They suggest many veterans are having difficulties applying for benefits during the pandemic because they cannot get the necessary medical assessments and other information to back up their claims. Veterans Affairs has acknowledged such problems.

MacAulay's office subsequently sent new numbers to The Canadian Press saying the 21,500 claims that had been sitting in the queue longer than four months had been further reduced to 19,600 by Sept. 30.

They did not immediately provide numbers on how many new applications had been received during those three months or how many had been processed by Veterans Affairs.

NDP veterans affairs critic Rachel Blaney referred to the COVID-19 challenges during the committee meeting, asking MacAulay whether the department has a plan to deal with an expected influx of new applications after the pandemic.

“We have no control on what comes in. The only thing we can deal with is what comes in,” the minister said. “If there is a spike after, as I always said, our job is to make sure we provide the benefits for veterans.”