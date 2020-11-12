165362
Costco makes masks mandatory for members, guests and visitors as of Nov. 16

Starting Nov. 16, face masks will be mandatory at all Costco stores.

According to the Costco's website, both customers and employees will be required to wear them. Individuals with a medical condition preventing the wearing of a mask must use a face shield as a substitute. 

"Costco has had a face mask policy in effect since May 4, 2020, but members who could not wear a mask due to a medical condition were exempt. This is no longer the case. If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco," said Costco Wholesale President and CEO, Craig Jelinek.

Likely a result of COVID-19 cases rising across North America, Costco says its goal is to provide a safe shopping environment for members and guests, while also giving employees a safe work environment.

