164899
Canada  

Senate set to question Freeland on bill to provide new business aid

Questions on aid bill

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316158

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will face questions today from senators scrutinizing the government's latest bid to provide pandemic aid to hard-hit businesses.

Freeland is scheduled to testify early this afternoon to the Senate's national finance committee that is reviewing the aid bill, known as C-9.

The House of Commons agreed last week to pass the proposed package of measures quickly, but none can be enacted until the Senate passes it as well.

Bill C-9 would extend the federal wage subsidy until next summer, cancelling a previously planned decline in its value, as well as expanding a popular business loan program.

The legislation would also redo a program for commercial rent relief that was widely criticized because its original design needed buy-in from landlords, many of whom did not participate.

And it would also provide top-up help for businesses whose revenues crash because of local lockdowns, similar to those being imposed in parts of the country right now as COVID-19 case numbers rise.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164239
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161810


Dolly Parton lines up Christmas TV special

Music
Country music legend Dolly Parton will be spreading festive cheer on TV with a Christmas special. The 9 to 5 hitmaker will serve...
Wanna share that quesadilla?
Must Watch
Ava is so hopeful her owner will share a bite of her food.
Super cute puppy hilariously follows song’s command
Must Watch
Rambo the sweet Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is showing everyone...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



162316
163947