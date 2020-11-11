164896
Canada  

Study finds climate-changing methane emissions from oilpatch twice as high as thought

Methane output a surprise

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316128

A newly published study concludes that emissions of a potent greenhouse gas from oil and gas production are twice as high as previously thought.

The research by Environment Canada scientists says previous measurements weren't accounting for all sources of methane, a climate-changing gas about 30 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Lead author Doug Worthy says methane estimates in Canada's national inventory will have to be increased as a result of the findings.

The paper was published days after the federal government, Alberta and Saskatchewan signed agreements on reducing methane.

Dale Marshall of the group Environmental Defence says those agreements weakened restrictions on the same methane sources the new research has uncovered.

Canada has said it will reduce methane emissions by 45 per cent in the next five years, but the government's own estimates suggest it won't reach that target.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161974
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161973
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165360


How different people wake up

Must Watch
Which one are you?
Can I pet that dog?
Must Watch
Little boy wants to pet that dog in the corner so badly.
Keith Richards hopes The Rolling Stones ‘still alive’ for 60th anniversary celebrations in 2022
Music
Keith Richards is holding out hope that all The Rolling Stones...
Good dogs help their human exercise
Must Watch
Weird Haircuts
Galleries
Quarantine haircuts? Maybe not..



162739
162265