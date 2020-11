The latest numbers on COVID 19 in Canada for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Nov. 11, 2020:

There are 274,463 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 117,151 confirmed (including 6,493 deaths, 99,721 resolved)

_ Ontario: 88,209 confirmed (including 3,275 deaths, 74,303 resolved)

_ Alberta: 34,873 confirmed (including 369 deaths, 26,407 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 19,239 confirmed (including 284 deaths, 13,704 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 8,878 confirmed (including 114 deaths, 3,374 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 4,214 confirmed (including 28 deaths, 2,880 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,132 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,049 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 355 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 332 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 297 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 286 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 67 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

_ Yukon: 23 confirmed (including 1 death, 20 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 10 confirmed (including 10 resolved)

_ Nunavut: 2 confirmed

_ Total: 274,463 (0 presumptive, 274,463 confirmed including 10,639 deaths, 222,163 resolved)