Canada-wide recall: This video doorbell poses 'fire and burn hazards'

Photo: Health Canada

Health Canada is warning consumers that a popular video doorbell poses "fire and burn hazards."

In a consumer product recall issued Nov. 10, the federal department states that the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) has a battery that can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras. The video doorbells have a blue ring at the front and come in two colours: "satin nickel" (black and silver) and "Venetian bronze" (black and bronze. They were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable.

According to the recall, the two-way audio doorbell can be hardwired or battery-powered and supports night vision. The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell and the model and S/N are on a label on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging. Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in this recall by entering the doorbell's serial number here. Only Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) models with certain serial numbers are included.

Incidents in Canada and the United States

The Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Gen) come with both security and wood screws for installation. If the wood screws are used in place of the security screws during installation, the battery can be damaged and may overheat, posing a potential fire or burn hazard. If the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazards present.

As of Nov. 5, the company has received one reported incident in Canada, and no reports of injury. In the United States, the company has received 85 reports of incidents, 23 reports of property damage and 8 reports of minor burns.

The company has reported that 8700 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and 350,000 were sold in the United States;

The affected products were sold from June 2020 through October 2020.

What you should do

Consumers with uninstalled Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Gen) should visit Ring's website to download a new user guide before installing their doorbell or contact Ring at the toll-free number provided below for additional information.

All known customers have been contacted by the manufacturer. In-app set up instructions have also been updated.

For more information, contact Ring LLC toll-free at 800-656-1918 from 5 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. PST, seven days a week.