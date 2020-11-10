165076
Canada  

Manufacturer moves to bring 'life-changing' cystic fibrosis drugs to Canada

'Life-changing' news on CF

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315993

A pharmaceutical company says it's taking steps to bring cystic fibrosis drugs to Canada in a much-anticipated move that advocates say could have a profound impact on patients.

A Vertex spokesman says the manufacturer plans to move forward with its new therapies for the disease in Canada, and any applications for Health Canada approval will be posted on the agency's website.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada and other advocates hailed the development as a triumph in their prolonged campaign to help patients gain access to "life-changing" treatments.

Experts estimate that one of Vertex's medicines, Trikafta, which has been approved in the U.S., could treat 90 per cent of patients with cystic fibrosis.

In February, Vertex declined to comment on why it hadn't applied for Trikafta to be approved in Canada, but expressed reservations about federal drug-pricing reforms. The company says it remains concerned that the finalized regulations, which are set to come into effect on Jan. 1, will limit patient access to future medical innovations.

Heath Canada did not immediately respond to questions about whether it has received an application for Trikafta to be approved for use in Canada. The arm's-length Patented Medicine Prices Review Board declined to comment on Vertex's concerns about its guidelines.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
164239
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163572


Tuesday Meme Dump- November 10, 2020

Galleries
Fresh hot memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Kate Moss plays down engagement rumors
Showbiz
Supermodel Kate Moss has denied speculation suggesting she is...
Happy dog cuddles with owners
Must Watch
SO happy!
Dog furious after owner brings up sore subject
Must Watch
Sebastian the Newfoundland dog ate a cupcake off the counter and...



162316
163919