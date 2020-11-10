165362
Canada  

Medicago reports promising early test results of COVID-19 vaccine

More positive vaccine news

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315985

Medicago says it has received promising early test results for its plant-derived vaccine for COVID-19.

The Quebec City-based company says interim results of a Phase 1 clinical trial found that 100 per cent of subjects developed a promising antibody response after two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Medicago says the side effects were generally mild to moderate and short in duration.

The Phase 1 clinical trial was a randomized, partially blinded study of 180 healthy people.

Based on the Phase 1 data, Medicago plans to proceed with a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, subject to regulatory approval.

The federal government has signed a $173-million contract with Medicago to secure the rights to buy 76 million doses of its vaccine, should it meet health and safety standards.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163573
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163573


Happy dog cuddles with owners

Must Watch
SO happy!
Dog furious after owner brings up sore subject
Must Watch
Sebastian the Newfoundland dog ate a cupcake off the counter and...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chrishell Stause insists she played no part in dance partner’s marriage split
Showbiz
Chrishell Stause has shut down rumors she had anything to do with...



160249
162265