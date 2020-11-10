70 years on, Canadian veterans keep memories of 'forgotten' Korean War alive

Photo: The Canadian Press Korean War veteran Andy Barber

Seventy years after Canada committed troops to a conflict the public still knows little about, the country's dwindling ranks of Korean War veterans continue to speak out about their experiences in the "forgotten war."

More than 26,000 Canadians fought as part of a 16-member United Nations force that interceded after the Communist north invaded the south in June 1950. Over the three years the war raged across the rugged hills of the Korean Peninsula, 516 Canadian servicemen would lose their lives.

Another 7,000, including Andy Barber of Mississauga, Ont., would serve as part of a peacekeeping force that monitored the stalemate for two years following the armistice signed in July, 1953.

"There was a lot of anxiety because you never knew when the other shoe would drop," said Barber, who turned 20 while serving as a flag signaller aboard HMCS Haida as it patrolled a string of coastal islands in late 1953.

Now 87, Barber takes every opportunity he can to speak to schoolchildren and community groups as part of the Memory Project, a volunteer speakers bureau run by Historica Canada that allows veterans to share their experiences in the military.

"It was called for many years the forgotten war," Barber said in a recent interview. "If you look at any of these schoolbooks they have maybe a paragraph or two about the Korean War and probably a couple of pages of World War Two."

Barber said the lack of information and recognition for their service led veterans to form the Korean Veterans Association in 1974 so that they could "get together and make sure the history of the war was carried on."

In fact, it took until May 1982 before the National War Memorial was rededicated to include the dates of the Korean War, and it wasn't until June 2013 that the Korean War Veterans Day Act became law, declaring July 27 a national day of remembrance.

Ted Barris, author of "Deadlock in Korea," which details Canada's role in the war, said that although the conflict was the first test of the United Nations Peace Charter, it was often derisively referred to as a "police action" by politicians at the time.

Barris noted the war broke out just five years after the end of the Second World War and was largely greeted with indifference by a war-weary public more interested in participating in the economic boom of the 1950s.

And although Canadian soldiers, sailors and airmen fought with distinction in Korea, Barris said their service ended up being neglected because of how the war was generally perceived. He said the prevailing attitude was that no one wanted a Third World War, and those in charge simply wanted Korea "cleaned up and kept quiet."

"We don't come away with huge monuments and great memories of great victories," he said. "I think it was a subtler one (victory), and subtlety is a very odd phenomenon in war."