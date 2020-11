The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Nov. 9

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Nov. 9, 2020:

There are 264,113 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 114,820 confirmed (including 6,440 deaths, 97,789 resolved)

_ Ontario: 84,153 confirmed (including 3,233 deaths, 71,815 resolved)

_ Alberta: 33,504 confirmed (including 363 deaths, 24,684 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 17,716 confirmed (including 276 deaths, 13,035 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 8,130 confirmed (including 106 deaths, 3,175 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 3,897 confirmed (including 28 deaths, 2,747 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,128 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,043 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 354 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 324 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 297 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 286 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 66 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

_ Yukon: 23 confirmed (including 1 death, 20 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 10 confirmed (including 10 resolved)

_ Nunavut: 2 confirmed

_ Total: 264,113 (0 presumptive, 264,113 confirmed including 10,522 deaths, 215,005 resolved)