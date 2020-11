The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11:34 a.m. EST on Nov. 8, 2020:

There are 261,861 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 114,820 confirmed (including 6,440 deaths, 97,789 resolved)

Ontario: 84,153 confirmed (including 3,233 deaths, 71,815 resolved)

Alberta: 31,858 confirmed (including 352 deaths, 24,684 resolved)

British Columbia: 17,716 confirmed (including 276 deaths, 13,035 resolved)

Manitoba: 7,689 confirmed (including 103 deaths, 3,126 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 3,738 confirmed (including 27 deaths, 2,726 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,125 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,040 resolved)

New Brunswick: 353 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 321 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 296 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 286 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 66 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

Yukon: 23 confirmed (including 1 death, 20 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 10 confirmed (including 10 resolved)

Nunavut: 1 confirmed

Total: 261,861 (0 presumptive, 261,861 confirmed including 10,507 deaths, 214,929 resolved)