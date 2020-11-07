165427
Bloc Quebecois MP Alain Therrien tests positive for COVID-19

Bloc Quebecois House leader Alain Therrien has tested positive for COVID-19.

The party issued a statement late Friday saying the Montreal-area MP is isolating at his home in the riding of La Prairie and is following the instructions of Quebec public health authorities.

A spokesperson says Therrien was in Ottawa early last week and met with Liberal and Conservative officials on Tuesday but began to present symptoms including a fever one day later.

Therrien was feeling better when the positive result came back Friday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Carolane Landry says the House of Commons was advised of the positive test.

Although the party says health directives were followed at all times, two party staffers and three other caucus members are in quarantine after having been in contact with Therrien.

The party has already had to deal with COVID-19 previously, when Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and his wife both became infected in September.

