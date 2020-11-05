More than 380 shipments of counterfeit COVID-19 products detained at border

CBSA seize fake COVID products Photo: CBSA Photo: CBSA Photo: CBSA Photo: CBSA 1 2 3 4

More than 380 shipments of counterfeit or unauthorized COVID-19-related goods were detained by Canadian border agents between March and June this year.

Project Purify, a partnership project between the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Health Canada and the RCMP, was established to enhance the interception of fake or illegal COVID-19 health-related products.

Between March 20 and June 30, the following products were detained at the border through Project Purity:

48,000 COVID-19 test kits;

4.5 million units of personal protective equipment;

33,000 prescription tablets and pills; and

over 1,500 other intercepts of fraudulent and potentially dangerous products.

Unauthorized or counterfeit goods detected by CBSA are referred to the RCMP for the purpose of addressing safety and security concerns, or to Health Canada to address potential health risks.

CBSA Pacific Region director of enforcement and intelligence division Yvette-Monique Gray says they remain committed to protecting Canadians in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While some importers genuinely did not recognize that certain health products require specific permits and licenses, others tried to take advantage of the circumstances during the height of the pandemic and attempted to import potentially dangerous products into Canada for financial gains.

"To prevent these goods from entering our communities, the CBSA partnered with Health Canada and the RCMP on Project Purify and this has proven to be extremely beneficial for British Columbians and all Canadians. The CBSA remains diligent and continues to screen all goods entering Canada.”

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060.