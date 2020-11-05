165076
162262
Canada  

More than 380 shipments of counterfeit COVID-19 products detained at border

Fake virus products seized

- | Story: 315553

More than 380 shipments of counterfeit or unauthorized COVID-19-related goods were detained by Canadian border agents between March and June this year. 

Project Purify, a partnership project between the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Health Canada and the RCMP, was established to enhance the interception of fake or illegal COVID-19 health-related products. 

Between March 20 and June 30, the following products were detained at the border through Project Purity:

  • 48,000 COVID-19 test kits;
  • 4.5 million units of personal protective equipment;
  • 33,000 prescription tablets and pills; and
  • over 1,500 other intercepts of fraudulent and potentially dangerous products.

Unauthorized or counterfeit goods detected by CBSA are referred to the RCMP for the purpose of addressing safety and security concerns, or to Health Canada to address potential health risks. 

CBSA Pacific Region director of enforcement and intelligence division Yvette-Monique Gray says they remain committed to protecting Canadians in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“While some importers genuinely did not recognize that certain health products require specific permits and licenses, others tried to take advantage of the circumstances during the height of the pandemic and attempted to import potentially dangerous products into Canada for financial gains.

"To prevent these goods from entering our communities, the CBSA partnered with Health Canada and the RCMP on Project Purify and this has proven to be extremely beneficial for British Columbians and all Canadians. The CBSA remains diligent and continues to screen all goods entering Canada.” 

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164847
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
165038
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165223


Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum

Must Watch
The bunny didn’t like being told he couldn’t eat the paper so he had a little hissy fit!
Hidden Movie Details
Galleries
Check out these interesting hidden movie details.
Real Housewives star Erika Girardi files for divorce
Showbiz
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has filed for...
Toddler adorably calms baby sister
Must Watch
So precious!
Covid Mask – Monster Mash parody
Must Watch
Awesome 2020 take on “Monster Mash”.



158755
162262