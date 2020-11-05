164897
Canada  

Trudeau slated to speak with Macron amid furor over his response to attacks in France

Trudeau, Macron to speak

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315546

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron today after criticism in both Canada and France that he has not done enough to defend free expression in response to extremist violence there.

The conversation comes one week after three people were killed in a deadly knife assault in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

The incident marked the third gruesome attack in five weeks that French authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists, amid a growing furor over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were republished by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Trudeau waited more than a week after the Oct. 16 beheading of a French school teacher before expressing solidarity with France, and hedged his condemnation of last week's knife attack by stressing that free speech has its limits.

That drew backlash from media in France and in Quebec, where politicians' unequivocal denunciations prompted a thank-you call Tuesday from Macron to Premier François Legault.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says today's conversation between Trudeau and Macron kicks off a necessary healing process, but fears it may come off as insincere.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162288
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
165231
165184
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165038


Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum

Must Watch
The bunny didn’t like being told he couldn’t eat the paper so he had a little hissy fit!
Hidden Movie Details
Galleries
Check out these interesting hidden movie details.
Real Housewives star Erika Girardi files for divorce
Showbiz
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has filed for...
Toddler adorably calms baby sister
Must Watch
So precious!
Covid Mask – Monster Mash parody
Must Watch
Awesome 2020 take on “Monster Mash”.



162297
162894