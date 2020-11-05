It means so much: Families thankful for painted poppy rocks on Remembrance Day

Photo: The Canadian Press

COVID-19 will make gathering for Remembrance Day ceremonies or even buying a poppy difficult this year, but one woman is hoping her unusual artwork will help provide meaning to some of her neighbours.

For the last three years, Julie Mungall of Winnipeg has been painting intricate poppies on rocks and placing them for locals to find. This year, she's also making sure the rocks are weather- and COVID-proof.

"I take extra precautions," Mungall, who works for an insurance company, said in a phone interview. "After my rocks are sealed, I wipe them with Lysol wipes before I go out and hide them."

Mungall is among enthusiasts found on Facebook who design rocks for occasions including Christmas, Halloween and Pride Month. The rocks are stashed for people to find and keep, or gift to others.

"I would say out of the 50 rocks that I'm putting out this year (for Remembrance Day), I'll get about 20 confirmed replies that, 'I found this rock," Mungall says.

Many who set out to find one of her poppy-painted rocks have a close relationship with Remembrance Day.

"So many people who found my rocks (say), 'Thank you so much. This rock is beautiful. It means so much. My grandfather served or my sister is currently serving.'"

While most people keep or gift the rocks, a few place them on the graves of loved ones who were veterans, Mungall says.

"I hide them pretty hard. And people will go out there in the dark with flashlights looking for them," she says.

"People had so much value in the poppies. It was just the incentive I needed to keep doing it."

Mungall says there are multiple "rocking communities" on Facebook with thousands of members. Some are placing their own versions of poppy rocks across the country.

The Royal Legion of Canada has adapted its annual poppy campaign to include 250 "pay tribute" boxes across the country. The boxes have a glowing poppy tap pad that allows people to donate by using any tap technology card or smartphone before they take a flower.

The legion says Canadians can also purchase poppy face masks to cover up during the pandemic.