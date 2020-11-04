164899
162262
Canada  

Parties to fast-track rent relief bill through Commons by week's end

Fast track for rent relief

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315460

The federal Liberals have reached an agreement with opposition parties to fast-track a long-awaited bill to provide businesses with direct access to emergency rent relief.

Under the agreement, Bill C-9 will be passed by the House of Commons on Friday; it will still need to be approved by Senate before it can be enacted.

The bill replaces the government's previous rent relief program, which was widely criticized because it needed buy-in from landlords, many of whom did not participate.

The new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy is intended to allow commercial tenants to apply directly for rent and mortgage-interest support.

Until Dec. 19, it would cover up to 65 per cent of eligible expenses for businesses, charities and non-profits that have suffered a revenue drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claims could be made retroactively for the period that began Sept. 27.

Businesses that are forced to shut their doors due to the pandemic would be eligible for another 25 per cent.

The bill would also extend the federal emergency wage subsidy until June 2021.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
154547
161622
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165017


Kanye West received 60,000 votes in U.S. general election

Showbiz
Only 60,000 Americans had voted for rapper Kanye West after crucial votes were counted just after 4am on Wednesday. The Stronger...
New York’s Hipsters
Galleries
New York hipsters are a different breed. Check the fashion out...
New York’s Hipsters (2)
Galleries
Protective pug guards the cake
Must Watch
Shower thoughts
Galleries
Shower thoughts that will have you wondering all sorts of things.



154831
162894