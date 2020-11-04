164896
Canada  

Parliamentary budget officer rebukes government over spending secrecy

PBO slams secrecy

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315414

Parliament's budget watchdog is calling out the Trudeau government for not providing information on billions of dollars in planned federal spending.

The parliamentary budget office takes aim at the government's spending secrecy in two separate reports released this morning.

The first says the Liberals have not provided detailed information on their recent request to Parliament for $79 billion in additional spending authorities, most of which the government says is for COVID-19 relief.

The second report looks at the cost associated with new legislation designed to close the pay gap between men and women doing similar work in federally regulated workplaces.

While the PBO estimates the government will shell out at least $600 million per year for pay equity, it says that number only accounts for about 30 per cent of jobs affected by the new pay-equity law.

The budget office says the real cost will be substantially higher, but that while the Trudeau government knows how much, it is refusing to provide that information.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164074
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
165196
165038
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163239


Attention seeking dog refuses to be ignored

Must Watch
Someone wants attention!
Server carries multiple heavy beers
Must Watch
Not a drop spilled!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Hump Day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Britney Spears: ‘I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life!’
Showbiz
Britney Spears has assured her fans she’s “the...



162959
163919