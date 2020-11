The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Nov. 4, 2020:

There are 244,935 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 108,889 confirmed (including 6,317 deaths, 93,316 resolved)

_ Ontario: 78,705 confirmed (including 3,166 deaths, 67,244 resolved)

_ Alberta: 29,932 confirmed (including 338 deaths, 23,484 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 15,800 confirmed (including 272 deaths, 12,430 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 6,377 confirmed (including 85 deaths, 2,797 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 3,373 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 2,506 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,114 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,033 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 344 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 299 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 291 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 284 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 64 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

_ Yukon: 23 confirmed (including 1 death, 17 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 10 confirmed (including 9 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 244,935 (0 presumptive, 244,935 confirmed including 10,279 deaths, 203,496 resolved)