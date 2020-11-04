165289
Canada  

Saskatchewan government seeks removal from Broncos lawsuit

Wants out of Broncos suit

The Canadian Press

Lawyers for the Saskatchewan government are to be in Regina court today to ask that the province be removed from a lawsuit over the Humboldt Broncos deadly bus crash.

The crash at a rural intersection north of Tisdale, Sask., killed 16 people and injured 13 others on the junior hockey team's bus in April 2018.

Among several lawsuits filed after the crash is one by the families of four players and an assistant coach who died.

The families are suing the driver of a semi-truck who blew through a stop sign and into the path of the bus, along with the Calgary-based company that employed him, the bus company and the Saskatchewan government.

The government says in a court notice that because of the province's no-fault insurance, legal action is barred under the Automobile Accident Insurance Act.

But lawyers for the Broncos families say the government knew the intersection was dangerous, because of a crash there in 1997 that killed a family of six.

Sharon Fox says the government was warned at that time that the intersection was dangerous, but little action was taken.

"In 1997, collision reconstructionists and investigation reports from the RCMP said, 'Look guys, there's a problem here — a massive, massive problem,'" she said.

"They were amply warned."

