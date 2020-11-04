Quebec remembers sword attack victims with condolences book, tributes in legislature

Photo: The Canadian Press Julien Forti, son of Suzanne Clermont, cries while he gives a message of peace in front of memorial to his mother.

The Quebec government has launched an online book to collect messages of condolence following Saturday night's sword attack that left two dead in Quebec City.

Premier Francois Legault on Tuesday invited Quebecers to express their sympathy to the family and loved ones of Suzanne Clermont and Francois Duchesne, who died after crossing paths with the attacker.

Five other people were injured but authorities say their lives are not in danger.

“A tragedy affected Quebec City on Oct. 31," Legault said in a message introducing the book of condolences. "Today, all of Quebec is in mourning."

A 24-year-old man from north of Montreal who police say chose victims at random has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

On Monday night, a vigil was held outside Clermont's residence in Old Quebec, and a vigil for Duchesne was to take place Tuesday night at the Musee national des beaux-arts du Quebec, where he worked.

At the Quebec national assembly, just blocks from where the sword rampage unfolded, elected members observed a minute of silence Tuesday and adopted a motion honouring the memory of Clermont and Duchesne.

"It's horrible because Ms. Clermont and Mr. Duchesne were indeed in the wrong place at the wrong time and in a totally unjust way were killed by a man who clearly had serious mental health problems," Legault said.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade noted that Clermont was a "pillar" to her friends and Duchesne has been described as one of the most cheerful, positive people in the world.