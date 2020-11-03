New poll shows people are growing weary of pandemic precautions

Photo: Contributed

A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians are faring better than our American neighbours when it comes to coping with the financial and health challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases surge in North America and across the globe, the study shows that Americans are nearly twice as likely as Canadians to be dealing with elevated stress levels.

Two-in-five Americans, 40 per cent, are either ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ stressed due to the pandemic, while in Canada that number reaches one-in-five or 22 per cent.

Furthermore, nearly half of Americans, 46 per cent are ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ worried about their personal financial situation, compared to a significant but considerably lower 28 per cent of Canadians.

The study also indicates that as the pandemic wears on, citizens in both countries are beginning to voice fatigue at the precautions requested of them. In fact, just over half on each side of the border say they have grown tired of social distancing, mask-wearing and other practices.

Canadians, however, are slightly more confident that people in their country will turn the situation around quickly and stem rising case numbers. Half, 52 per cent of Canadians say they have confidence in their country to reverse this trend compared to 42 per cent of people in America.