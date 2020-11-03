Canadians await U.S. election in fear, as poll reveals anxieties about aftermath

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadians are watching intently today as their American neighbours vote, capping a campaign marked by voter intimidation, threats of post-election violence, and concern about the potential breakdown of democracy.

That view is reflected in a new poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies that found a clear majority of Canadians surveyed worry that the United States will suffer a breakdown of its system marked by "social chaos" if no clear winner emerges.

That fear is being driven by the assumption that U.S. President Donald Trump won't accept defeat if he is in fact defeated, or may prematurely declare victory on election night before all votes, including mail-in ballots, can be legally counted.

Canadians are not oblivious to a chaotic final weekend of campaigning that saw Republican supporters block highways, including surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas interstate, as gun sales soared, businesses boarded up in cities across the country, and Republican lawyers stood ready to contest the results.

"It's a bit like watching your neighbour's roof catch fire," said Perrin Beatty, the president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

"You're both fascinated and horrified."

The Leger poll found that three-quarters of those surveyed in Canada are worried about the U.S. election, and 68 per cent worry that there will be a "complete breakdown of the political system in the U.S. leading to a period of social chaos."

"Who would have ever thought we would ever ask the question? But that's where we are," said pollster Christian Bourque.

Four out of five respondents said they were concerned that increased racial tension would lead to protests and violence.

The survey delved deeper into Canadians' anxiety: The possibility of "significant civil unrest or violence" in the streets on election day or the following days worried 77 per cent of respondents; 72 per cent were concerned that Trump wouldn't accept the election result if he lost; 62 per cent were worried about a stock market crash.

Beatty, who was a cabinet minister in the Progressive Conservative government of Brian Mulroney recalled the words of former Liberal prime minister John Turner, who died last month, and whom Mulroney defeated in 1984: "The people have decided, and the people are always right."

"That's what a democrat does," Beatty said, and "that will be the test" for the United States tonight.

Georganne Burke, an Ontario-based dual Canadian-American citizen who has campaigned for Trump in the U.S., blamed the Democrats for stoking fears of unrest and violence.

"The Democrats have a cohort of people that are very violent, and don't have any problems about rioting and looting," Burke said.

"The Republicans have a cohort of people who talk about their guns, but what they're going to do is just retreat — move away from participation in American society. And I don't know which is worse."