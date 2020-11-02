165076
162259
Canada  

No budget yet for Liberals' promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

No cash for tree promise

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315199

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a single dime.

Trudeau pledged a year ago that the government would plant two billion more trees by 2030, or about 200 million extra trees per year.

Canada plants about 600 million trees a year and requires every tree harvested to be replaced with a new seedling.

Beth MacNeil, the assistant deputy minister at the Canadian Forest Service, says while consultations are underway, there is no specific plan for how the new plantings will be completed.

MacNeil told the House of Commons natural resources committee Friday that the service is still waiting to be given a budget.

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder says it is "shameful" that the government still hasn't put any money toward the program.

Trudeau pitched the tree-planting program as a critical element of Canada's climate-change plan, and MacNeil says there is no "solution" for climate change that does not involve forests, which absorb and store carbon dioxide.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
165231
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
165038
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164918


Monday Eats!- November 2, 2020

Galleries
Get your lunch ideas here!
Monday Eats!- November 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
French Bulldog red light meltdown
Must Watch
Griffin and Haru, French Bulldogs, have a total meltdown when a...
Prince William battled Covid-19 in April
Showbiz
Britain's Prince William battled Covid-19 in April, it has...
Cat massages hungry Corgi
Must Watch
A cat paws at a dog while it’s eating. Maybe it’s...



162207
163947