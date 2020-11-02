164896
Canada  

Canadian soldier killed in Netherlands in Second World War identified after 75 years

Soldier finally identified

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315187

The Defence Department says it's identified remains of a Canadian soldier buried in a cemetery in the Netherlands near the end of the Second World War.

Trooper Henry George Johnston's identity was confirmed under a program dedicated to identifying newly found skeletal remains and Canadian service members buried in nameless graves.

Johnston was buried as an unknown soldier in 1945 in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Mook war cemetery in the Netherlands.

After training in Ontario, the Alberta-born Johnston arrived in the United Kingdom in July 1944. He was killed in Operation Blackcock in the Netherlands the following January.

National Defence Canada says Johnston's family was notified of his identification and provided with support.

The department says a headstone rededication ceremony will take place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Mook war cemetery in Limburg, Netherlands.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164847
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161974
165017
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Cat massages hungry Corgi

Must Watch
A cat paws at a dog while it’s eating. Maybe it’s helping with the dog’s digestion?
Babies shove their cute little feet in dad’s face
Must Watch
Why are you putting your little feet in daddy’s face?!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Adele rejects diet pill endorsements worth $52 million following weight loss
Showbiz
Adele has turned down an estimated $52 million worth of diet...



162297
162259