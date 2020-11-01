165076
162259
Canada  

Deputy PM Freeland reports COVID-19 test has come back negative

Freeland tests negative

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315127

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says her COVID-19 test has come back negative.

Freeland reported the result on Twitter today, less than 24 hours after revealing that she had been tested and was self-isolating because she may have come in contact with someone infected with the illness.

Freeland, who regularly meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, says she was first alerted to the possibility by the federal government's COVID-19 contact tracing app.

She urged Canadians to download the COVID Alert app to their phones.

The app involves users who test positive voluntarily saying so on their smartphones using a code from their health authorities, with other users being alerted if they come in close contact with that person.

The app has been integrated into the public-health systems of all provinces except Alberta and British Columbia and downloaded 4.9 million times since it was launched at the end of July.

Yet while more than 100,000 Canadians have tested positive since that time, Ottawa says only about 3,000 people have self-identified as doing so on the app.

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163036
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
164157
165011
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165038


Paris Jackson announces debut solo album Wilted

Music
Paris Jackson will release her debut solo album Wilted next month. The star announced the project, due to drop on 17 November via...
Husky puppy singing “mama”
Must Watch
The cutest thing you will see today!
Big Brother tries to do little sister’s hair and nails it
Must Watch
Little sister Quinn asked for her big brother to give a shot at...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness.
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose



154831
163919