164897
162259
Canada  

Two killed in Quebec sword attack identified by police

Sword attack victims ID'd

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315120

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Quebec City police say the coroner has confirmed the identities of two people killed during a deadly sword attack on Saturday.

Police say 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont died in the Halloween night rampage.

They say both victims were residents of Quebec City.

Five people were also injured in the attack that police say was carried out by a man dressed in "medieval" garb who brandished a katana-like sword.

Police chief Robert Pigeon said earlier that the alleged attacker is a 24-year-old man from the north shore of Montreal who wanted to hurt as many people as possible.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is expected to appear in court later today.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 a.m.

Quebec police say a deadly Halloween night attack that killed two people and injured five others does not appear to be linked to terrorism.

Quebec City Police Chief Robert Pigeon says the attack involved a man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword at what he described as random victims.

He says the rampage began shortly before 10:30 on Saturday night and ended when the suspect was arrested shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Pigeon says the 24-year-old suspect did not live in Quebec City, but offered no other details including his name.

He says the suspect came prepared to harm as many victims as possible, but says his motivations appear to be personal in nature.

He says some of the five people injured in the attack suffered serious stab wounds, but their lives are not in danger.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161974
165017
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164489


Charlie asks for a cup of tea

Must Watch
Paris Jackson announces debut solo album Wilted
Music
Paris Jackson will release her debut solo album Wilted next...
Husky puppy singing “mama”
Must Watch
The cutest thing you will see today!
Big Brother tries to do little sister’s hair and nails it
Must Watch
Little sister Quinn asked for her big brother to give a shot at...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness.



158755
162259