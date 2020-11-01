Two killed in Quebec sword attack identified by police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police cars block the Quai Saint-Andre sweet where they arrested a man in medieval disguise, early Sunday.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Quebec City police say the coroner has confirmed the identities of two people killed during a deadly sword attack on Saturday.

Police say 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont died in the Halloween night rampage.

They say both victims were residents of Quebec City.

Five people were also injured in the attack that police say was carried out by a man dressed in "medieval" garb who brandished a katana-like sword.

Police chief Robert Pigeon said earlier that the alleged attacker is a 24-year-old man from the north shore of Montreal who wanted to hurt as many people as possible.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is expected to appear in court later today.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 a.m.

Quebec police say a deadly Halloween night attack that killed two people and injured five others does not appear to be linked to terrorism.

Quebec City Police Chief Robert Pigeon says the attack involved a man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword at what he described as random victims.

He says the rampage began shortly before 10:30 on Saturday night and ended when the suspect was arrested shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Pigeon says the 24-year-old suspect did not live in Quebec City, but offered no other details including his name.

He says the suspect came prepared to harm as many victims as possible, but says his motivations appear to be personal in nature.

He says some of the five people injured in the attack suffered serious stab wounds, but their lives are not in danger.