164607
Canada  

Manitoba reports record COVID-19 spike, shuts some businesses

New set of virus restrictions

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315017

The Manitoba government is ordering many businesses in the Winnipeg region to close after a record increase in COVID-19 cases.

The province is reporting 480 new COVID-19 cases — more than double the previous daily record.

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants in the Winnipeg region will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery.

Movie theatres and concert halls will be closed and most retail stores will be limited to 25 per cent capacity.

Elective and non-urgent surgeries in the Winnipeg region are being cancelled, and hospital visits across Manitoba are being suspended.

Case numbers in the province have been rising for several days, which is testing the capacity of intensive care units in hospitals.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162647
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
164678
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163655


Puppy loves playing hide and seek

Must Watch
Lola loves hiding. Cuteness overload!
Friday Fails- October 30, 2020
Galleries
Bad days happen in all shapes and sizes.
Friday Fails- October 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jessie J reflects on ‘unhealthy love’ following Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J is moving forward following her most recent split with...
Chow Chow dog Windows error
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that…



160777
162890