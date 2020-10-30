164897
RCMP release images of men near fish plant that was torched in lobster dispute

Nova Scotia RCMP released images today showing two men walking away from a fish plant on the same night it was burned to the ground amid an escalating dispute over an Indigenous lobster fishery.

Yarmouth County RCMP are describing the two men as persons of interest.

Police say the images were captured Oct. 16 outside the plant in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., around the same time the suspicious fire broke out near midnight.

The plant was storing lobster caught by the Sipekne'katik First Nation, which attracted national attention last month when it started setting lobster traps in St. Marys Bay before the start of the federally regulated fishing season.

The Mi'kmaq band has said it has the treaty right to fish, hunt and gather when and where they want without a licence, as spelled out in a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision.

In security video footage, the two men can be seen walking through the darkness along a gravel path beside what appears to be a large building flanked by refrigeration gear, crates and other equipment.

A day after the fire was reported, police confirmed they were aware of a person of interest with life-threatening injuries believed to be related to the fire.

