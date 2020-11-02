164897
Canada  

Cyber scams are on the rise thanks to COVID-19

Protection from cybercrime

- | Story: 314929

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time online, and cybercrime is on the rise in Canada. 

In 2019, Canadians lost over $43 million to cybercriminals which is why experts are sharing advice to help with cybercrime prevention.

“Just like we’re being proactive in our approach to dealing with COVID-19, we need to take the same approach to our cybersecurity,” shares Ryan Smith, manager of Cybersecurity at Valley First.

“We’re strongly encouraging members to take every precaution and understand why they should take simple steps like using two-factor authentication, mobile alerts, and creating complex passwords for banking.”

Two-factor authentication is where a secondary code is required in addition to your online banking password to log into your account. Mobile alerts can notify you when there is a change made to your online banking account.

“Fraudsters typically target individuals who are vulnerable to cyber-attacks and the pandemic has highlighted that,” says Smith. 

“We’re seeing a significant number of fake websites tricking people into providing personal information relating to pandemic support such as Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.”

Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is aware of over a thousand malicious imitations of Government of Canada websites using COVID-19-themed lures and provided information to initiate their takedown. 

“Another trend we’re seeing in the banking world is cybercriminals buying ads on search engines like Google or Bing directing people to fake sites instead of their financial institution’s actual website,” says Smith. 

“When members enter their login information on the fake site, the criminals capture it and use it to steal funds from the members’ accounts.”

Smith says this isn’t about scaring people, it's about educating the public and providing simple and effective tactics they can implement to protect themselves and ultimately their financial well-being.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164157
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161974
165017
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164977


Adele rejects diet pill endorsements worth $52 million following weight loss

Showbiz
Adele has turned down an estimated $52 million worth of diet endorsement deals following her seven stone (44 kilogram) weight...
Charlie asks for a cup of tea
Must Watch
Paris Jackson announces debut solo album Wilted
Music
Paris Jackson will release her debut solo album Wilted next...
Husky puppy singing “mama”
Must Watch
The cutest thing you will see today!
Big Brother tries to do little sister’s hair and nails it
Must Watch
Little sister Quinn asked for her big brother to give a shot at...



154288
163919