Recall of Daily Shield hand sanitizer expanded, manufacturer's licence suspended

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314851

Health Canada has issued an expanded recall notice for a brand of hand sanitizer sold at Dollarama and other locations.

The agency says Daily Shield-branded products are being pulled off store shelves across the country.

Health Canada says the products, manufactured by Mississauga, Ont.-based Bio Life Sciences Corp., were found to contain methanol, an unauthorized ingredient that can cause severe health issues.

Testing also revealed that the product's ethanol content is not high enough to be effective in killing germs.

Health Canada says it also discovered a number of code violations at Bio Life and has suspended its product licences.

The Daily Shield brand was at the centre of an earlier recall notice that described one product as a "counterfeit," but Health Canada says that's no longer the case.

