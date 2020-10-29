164898
Canada  

44 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding events in Ontario

44 cases linked to wedding

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314848

Health officials north of Toronto say 44 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a large wedding.

York Region Public Health says the wedding took place at an event centre in Vaughan over two days — Wednesday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 18.

More than 100 people were in attendance.

Officials say they were notified of the first confirmed case associated with the wedding on Monday.

They've since identified 44 in total, the majority of them in the Peel Region west of Toronto.

Anyone who attended is asked to self-isolate until next Monday — two weeks following the date of the wedding.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161973
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163715
164287
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154284


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Thursday mornings start better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Khloe Kardashian was struck down by COVID-19
Showbiz
Khloe Kardashian was bedridden by a “really bad” case...
Absolute perfection
Galleries
When it’s juuuuust right.
“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)
Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing...



162734
163836