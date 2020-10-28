164899
Canada  

Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Conversion ban approved

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314791

The House of Commons has given approval in principle to a bill that would outlaw the discredited practice of conversion therapy.

But the 308-7 vote has exposed divisions within Conservative ranks.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole voted in favour of the bill.

But seven of his MPs voted against it, two abstained and eight others made it clear they were supporting it only grudgingly for now, in hopes that it will be amended by the Commons justice committee.

The bill would criminalize the practice of forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Some Conservatives have expressed fears the bill would outlaw conversations between parents and their children or counsel from religious leaders.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164189
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163498
164315
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164315


“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)

Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing pleasure.
Punny Halloween Costumes
Galleries
Very clever Halloween costumes for the Dad Joke lover in your...
Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube
Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.



162739
163836