162805
164112
Canada  

Long-term care cases made up 80% of Canada's COVID-19 deaths in first wave

80% of deaths in sr. homes

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314743

The COVID-19 spread in Canada's long-term care homes during the first wave of the pandemic left the country with one of the highest death rates among countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

A snapshot of Canada's COVID-19 situation during the first wave of the pandemic is outlined in the chief public health officer's annual report released today.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing inequities involving groups such as seniors, essential service workers, agriculture sector employees, women and racialized Canadians.

She says those groups are disadvantaged in Canadian society and were disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The report says globally, Canada ranked 79th out of 201 countries in terms of total cases per million population and 26th for total deaths, with that disproportionate ranking driven mainly by outbreaks and deaths in long-term care.

Residents of long-term care homes accounted for 80 per cent of the COVID-19 related deaths in the country as of August.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163769
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163769
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162291


Accidental coffee art

Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.
Accidental coffee art (2)
Galleries
Brian Johnson hopes new AC/DC album attracts kids back to rock
Music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson wants the group's new album...
Toddler makes a buttery mess
Must Watch
Mom takes quick bathroom break and comes back to discover this...
Funny dog demands attention
Must Watch
I think your dog is broken..



162632
163259