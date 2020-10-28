Famous Cool Runnings movie bobsled stolen from Calgary bar

Photo: Cool Runnings

An original member of the Jamaican bobsled team featured in the 1993 movie "Cool Runnings" is imploring whoever stole the nose cone from a sled that appeared in the film to return it to a Calgary bar.

Devon Harris, who is also chairman of the Jamaican Bobsled Federation, says he's not going to lose sleep over the missing bobsled shell, but is disappointed over the news.

"It's gone too far now," Harris says. '"Just bring it back."

Police say the shell was last seen at Ranchman's country bar last week as it hung outside below the roof of the building. The sled was a gift to to the business by the movie's production crew after some scenes were filmed there. The bar closed last month.

"Cool Runnings" is loosely based on the true story of the national Jamaican bobsled team's debut at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

Harris, who lives in New York, says he saw a friend from Calgary post on Facebook about the stolen black bobsled shell with the Jamaican flag colours — black, green and gold — and immediately rolled his eyes.

He says the sled was a gift from a Canadian bobsled team and was later painted for the movie.

"It's kind of like this work of art that somebody go hide in a basement and they are the only ones who have the opportunities to enjoy it."